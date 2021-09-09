Global level preparations needed to fight against cyber crime: Minister

Inaugurating the national conference of Chief Information Security Officers, Chief Risk Officers, and intermediaries here, he said that since cyber space is boundary-less, we need to have world standards in preparations to fight against cyber crime.

Noting that the investigation and prevention of cyber crime has been a challenging task, Mishra said: "On the one hand, cyberspace has made positive impacts on human lives, but it has increased our dependence on cyber technologies and as a result, it has also posed security challenges before us."

Appreciating the active role of the National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Center (NCR&IC) and Modernisation Division of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D), he said these wings have been working in the field of capacity building of Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) to tackle cyber crime and cyber-security challenges.

On the occasion, BPR&D Director General Balaji Srivastava detailed the activities being undertaken by the NCR&IC and Modernisation Division for capacity building of LEAs with regard to cyber crime investigation, digital forensics, and cyber crime prevention.

He also said that both have been spearheading research and development in partnership with leading academic institutions to develop research-based tools for LEAs for prevention and investigation of cyber crimes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been actively working towards ensuring a safe cyberspace for the country. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), founded in 2018 by the MHA, is a special purpose unit to fight cyber crime and cyber security challenges.

The cyber crime reporting portal, launched in 2019, is one of the most significant achievements of I4C. This portal is a citizen centric crime reporting portal. The national helpline 155260 launched by I4C is helping the common citizen in registering financial frauds.

