Global PC shipments hit 84 mn units in Q3, Lenovo leads

According to market research firm Counterpoint, this came despite the ongoing component shortages and other supply constraints. However, the 9.3 per cent YoY growth during the quarter implied decelerating PC shipment momentum after four consecutive quarters of double-digit YoY growth since Q3 2020.

In addition, most OEMs and ODMs are not seeing any shrinking gap between orders (demand) and shipments (supply).

"In Q3 2021, the global PC supply chain remained constrained due to component shortages related to power management IC, radio frequency, audio codec and others. ODMs are still pulling in chip inventory to tackle any downside risks. Besides, unstable global logistics and manufacturing site shutdowns in Southeast Asia and China add more uncertainties to PC supplies," said William Li, Research Analyst in Semiconductor and Components team.

PC demand remained solid during the quarter.

Commercial PC demand is gradually heating up while consumer PC momentum is decelerating. Chromebook turned out to be the biggest drag during the quarter, as both government and education orders were largely fulfilled in the first half, in addition to the increasing availability of Covid-19 vaccines and reopening of offices and schools across the world.

Lenovo was in first place again in the third quarter with a 23.9 per cent market share after shipping 20.1 million units, slightly above the Q2 number mainly due to its operational flexibility. HP's 20.5 per cent share and 6 per cent YoY decline were largely due to Chromebook slowdown as well as component shortages.

Dell had a 30 per cent YoY growth in the third quarter due to a relatively lower base and its commercial/premium product focus. Apple's shipments grew 11 per cent YoY in Q3 2021 riding on the replacement demand for the M1 Mac. Asus shipments were boosted by both consumer and commercial segments. The brand took fifth place in Q3 beating Acer, which recorded a 3 per cent YoY growth due to Chromebook slowdown.

--IANS

wh/ksk/