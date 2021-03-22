GMDA offers land to NHAI for shifting Kherki Daula toll plaza

Gurugram, March 22 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) in a letter issued to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has said the land transfer issues at Panchgaon for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza have been resolved barring one non-critical patch, and has offered to transfer 30.52 acres to the NHAI.

In a letter issued by the GMDA chief Sudhir Rajpal to the NHAI headquarters, the development authority offered it the land parcels for construction of a 28-lane toll plaza, which remained stuck due to certain court restrictions and because of which the site could not be physically handed over till now.

The GMDA through its letter said that disputes have been resolved and the site has been cleared except for a non-critical patch of 0.40 acres. The land measuring 30.53 acres is now being offered to the NHAI for the establishment of a toll plaza at Panchgaon.

The shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza was raised by the residents of the nearby societies as well as the local politicians.

For this, the state government had identified over 30 acres at Panchgaon but this move was opposed by landowners, who approached the court for relief and the land transfer was delayed by almost three years.

According to sources, the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL), the highway concessionaire that took over the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway in 2014 has a concession agreement to collect toll till 2023.

A senior NHAI official, on requesting anonymity, said that the local project unit of the NHAI has not received any letter in this regard so far.

"The GMDA must have written to the NHAI headquarters in relation to this matter. We will follow our headquarters directions."

Earlier, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Kherki Daula toll plaza would be shifted by August 15, 2021.

