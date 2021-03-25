GMDA to install electro-magnetic flow meters

Under a pilot project, in the first phase 31 water tanks in Gurugram are being connected to 600 km long line with advanced system, which will be equipped with electro-magnetic flow meters in the main line of the water supply.

This will have the advantage that there will be no complaint of less water in any line and more water in some.

Also, water will not be stolen by cutting the pipeline. If someone does this, then that point will be known to the Advanced Control System of GMDA. Based on the same, the GMDA and the Municipal Corporation's Enforcement Team will reach the spot and take action against the offender.

The development authority will implement this system in the old city as a pilot project, which will start functioning by the end of May.

Later it will be implemented across in Gurugram.

For this, the main point of the system will be the Basai water treatment plant.

Since the supply of water is being provided to the entire city from there. From there, the pressure and quantity of water released in the pipelines of the old city will be recorded from beginning to end.

With this arrangement, the dispute between the GMDA and the Municipal Corporation regarding the payment of water will also be resolved in future.

"The water supply will be available at all locations through an electro-magnetic flowmeter. This is an advanced technology so far. It will be implemented across in Gurugram soon. Its direct control will be from the advanced control system of GMDA, which will be operated by the technical officers of the GMDA, who will inform the Enforcement Team about the pipeline demage. Following this, the Enforcement Team will reach out to the concerned area and take necessary action against the offending person," said P.K. Aggarwal, GMDA smart city project head.

--IANS

str/ksk/