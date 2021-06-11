GMDA to resolve water-logging woes ahead of monsoon season

GMDA CEO Sudhir Rajpal has directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and DLF to install more water pumps and deploy additional manpower in the water-logging prone areas.

Gurugram, June 11 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is working on various measures to fix the water-logging issues ahead of the monsoon season this year.

Rajpal said that GMDA, MCG, NHAI and DLF should work together closely to address the water-logging woes.

The GMDA CEO also instructed the officials that complaints received through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) during the monsoon season should also be resolved.

They will be addressed by sending the officers of the agency to the spot, he added.

Last year, the city was plagued by massive traffic congestion due to lack of coordination between various departments.

"A special team of the district administration will be on patrol during the monsoon season to deal with the water-logging problem across the city. Mobile pump vans and additional water pumps have been installed with operators at multiple underpasses and stretches," said a senior MCG official.

"The civic body is making all necessary efforts during the monsoon season so that the commuters on Delhi-Gurugram expressway along with the city's internal roads don't face any problem related to traffic jams. To ensure the smooth traffic in the city traffic personnel will be deployed 24x7 along with recovery vans at water-logging prone sites," he added.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram police have identified 24 points within the city which could be vulnerable to heavy traffic jams during rains. These points are Shankar Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Signature Tower underpass, Sector-31, Jharsa Chowk, Rajiv Chowk underpass, Hero Honda Chowk underpass, Vatika Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Bata Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Huda City Centre, Hanuman Chowk, Ghata More, Kherki Daula toll plaza, Rampura Chowk, IMT Chowk in Manesar, Panchgaon Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, Kapriwas, Himgiri Chowk sector-10, Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna and Jamalpur in Pataudi. The police department has planned to deploy additional force to manage traffic during the rainy season.

