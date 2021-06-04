GMDA uses DM Act to resolve Badshahpur drain bottleneck

Gurugram, June 4 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has used the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to solve a human-borne disaster and resolve the long-pending dispute over the 33-metre stretch of Badshahpur drain, which causes flood-like situations during the monsoon season in Gurugram.

The GMDA officials said that once the construction work of the drain is completed, the capacity of rain water discharge will be increased by 2,300 cusecs from the present 800 cusecs, and it will bring huge relief for the people near the Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, because this area of the city witnesses flood-like situation every year during monsoon.

The officials said the matter was resolved after the intervention of Sudhir Rajpal, the Chief Executive Officer of GMDA.

GMDA Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar said the Badshahpur drain passes through the middle of Gurugram city, from Ghata village through Khandsa village before finally emerging in the Najafgarh drain.

"The 26-km long Badshahpur drain helps clear about 60 per cent rain water from Gurugram. The total capacity of its water discharge was 2,300 cusecs but due to the dispute over this 33-meter bottleneck, the discharge of rain water at this point was only 800 cusecs. Because of theis, people used to face huge water volumes during downpour," Kumar said.

According to Kumar, looking at a widespread public interest, Rajpal wrote a letter to Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg, urging him to pass an order to build the drain under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Its aim was to get rid of the flood situation that arises in every rainy season.

The officials said the GMDA's top official observed that it was a human-borne disaster, due to which the Gurugram residents face huge water problem every year.

Kumar said that an order has been issued to build the drain under the DM Act.

Superintendent Engineer of the GMDA, Rajesh Bansal, said that possession of land has been taken and work for the construction of the drain has been started which is likely to completed by the first week of July, 2021.

