GNCTD Amendment Act doesn't alter constitutional, legal responsibilities of elected govt: MHA

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday said the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act, 2021 does not alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government in respect of transferred subjects in state and concurrent lists.



"The amendments to the GNCTD Act, 1991, in no way alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government to take necessary action, in respect of the subjects transferred to them in the state and concurrent lists of the Constitution of India, including subjects such as health, education, etc," the MHA said in a release.

The MHA on Tuesday informed that the provisions of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act, 2021 came into force on April 27.

According to the Ministry, the objective of the Amendment Act is to make it more relevant to the needs of the capital; further define the responsibilities of the elected Government and the Lieutenant Governor (LG); and, create a harmonious relationship between the Legislature and the Executive. The Amendment would ensure better governance in the NCT of Delhi and lead to improved implementation of schemes and programs meant for the common people of Delhi, it added.

"The amendments are consistent with the existing legal and constitutional provisions, and are in line with the judgments of the Supreme Court dated July 4, 2018 and February 14, 2019."

The Act amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991.

"In exercise of the power conferred by subsection (2) of Section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoint 27th day of April 2021, as the date on which the provision of the said act will come into force," said a notification issued by the MHA.

President Ram Nath Kovind on March 28 granted assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which enhances the powers of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor over the elected government of the GNCTD.

The Parliament had passed the bill on March 24, amid a walkout by the opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

The amended act entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The Amendment Act has the effect of amending Sections 21, 24, 33 and 44 of the Act. (ANI)