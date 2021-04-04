GNCTD is gift for Delhi for supporting farm protest: Kejriwal (Ld)

He was referring to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was approved by President Ram Nath Kovind on March 29 after it was passed from both the Houses of the Parliament giving a major setback to Delhi's ruling AAP.

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a kisan mahapanchayat organised by the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Haryana unit in Jind on Sunday said that the AAP-led Delhi government was punished for supporting farm protests against the three farm laws.

The bill makes it mandatory for the elected Delhi government to seek LG's opinion before any executive action. However, the AAP has been opposing the Bill claiming that it would stall Delhi's progress by giving undue powers to the LG.

"AAP has been paying the price for lending its support to the protesting farmers. The Centre has snatched all our powers, but we will continue our support to the farmers," Kejriwal said.

The CM accused the BJP-led Union government of conspiring against the protesting farmers for shifting them in nine stadiums from the three borders. "When you (farmers) had reached Delhi to protest against the farm bills, the Centre sent police and asked to oust you all from nine stadiums in Delhi. I rejected Delhi police's file because your fight is genuine. BJP wanted to convert those stadiums into jails to subdue the intensifying protest," Kejriwal said.

He also accused Haryana Chief Minister Manodhar Lal Khattar for blocking the roads and issuing the orders for lathicharge against the farmers of Punjab and Haryana when they were heading toward Delhi in November last year.

