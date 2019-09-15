GNIDA issues notice to Supertech House over water crisis in Ecotech village in Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15(ANI): The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has issued a notice to M/s. Supertech House for failing to maintain an adequate supply of water supply for the residents of Supertech Ecotech village in Noida sector-16.



The Authority has warned Supertech saying that it must take action against the employees who are responsible for it, failing which, legal action would be taken against it as per the rules.

"In the inspection and after listening to the people's concerns, it came to fore that the tap installed by the said society was functional and also the underground water reservoir of society was filled. However, it was found that the machinery and the staff of the society were not adequate enough for boosting the reservoir water and pumping it to the beneficiaries," read GNIDA notice. The inspection was conducted on September 10.

"It is clear that the maintenance staff of society and others are responsible for the dereliction of duty due to which the supply to the people was hindered and the image of authorities was also maligned," it read. (ANI)

