GO FIRST airlines vaccinates 60 pc of its employees against Covid-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): GO FIRST, formerly known as GoAir, has completed the COVID-19 vaccination of 2,506 employees across the country, wherein 2473 received their first dose, and 33 were administered with their second dose, under its vaccination program, which was rolled out in May.



The airlines aim at vaccinating all its employees by the end of June 2021, subject to rules and regulations as well as the availability of vaccines.

Kaushik Khona, the CEO of GO FIRST, said, "We initiated the vaccination drive on priority, and I am happy that we have achieved over 50% vaccination within a month. We are committed towards the safety and welfare of our employees and, circumstances permitting, we will have vaccinated every employee by end of this month".

"At GO FIRST, our primary goal at this point is the welfare of our employees who are at great risk due to direct exposure to the virus. We have undertaken all possible precautionary measures throughout the period of the pandemic for the safety of our employees", he added.

GO FIRST is one of the first airlines in India to start the vaccination process for its employees.

So far, 531 employees from Flight Operations, 775 from Airports (Airport Services, Airside, and Security), 535 from in-flight services, and 636 from other disciplines have been vaccinated. (ANI)

