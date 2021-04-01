Go from Delhi to Meerut in 45 minutes as Expressway opens for public

It has been declared operational from Thursday by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who said, the government has fulfilled one of its promises by reducing travel time from Delhi to Meerut.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been finally opened for the public from Thursday. It will reduce travel time between the two cities from three hours to just 45 minutes.

On the expressway, the speed limit for cars has been set at 100 km per hour. Freight vehicles can also run at a maximum speed of 80 km per hour. The problems of jams and vehicular pollution is also likely to end.

The construction work of Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been completed at a total cost of 8,346 crore rupees. A total of 82 km long route work has been completed under the project, of which the total length of the expressway is 60 km and the length of the national highway is 22 km.

A total of 24 small and large bridges and 10 flyovers have been constructed under the project. Adequate arrangements have been made to light up the expressway - more than 4500 lamps have been installed. Cameras have also been placed for security purposes.

The expressway has been developed as a smart expressway. There are several gateways on the route while travelling from Delhi - Sarai Kale Khan, Akshardham Temple, Indirapuram, Dasna, Bhojpur and Meerut.

