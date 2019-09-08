Goa: CM remained silent on gross corruption issues during monsoon session, says state Cong

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Launching a sharp attack on Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar said Chief Minister has remained silent on the gross corruption issues, irregularities, and scams which have come to the fore during the monsoon session of Goa Legislative Assembly.

In an official statement, Chodankar said, "It is shocking that the Chief Minister has given his acceptance to the scams exposed through the replies given to the State Legislative Assembly by not ordering any inquiry or taking action against his Ministers, Officials, and Agents.""As we complete a month today since the monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly concluded, the Government has not fulfilled a single assurance given to the house," he added.Chodankar further lambasted Sawant for causing severe 'hardships' and 'inconvenience' to the public during the festive season in Goa."Sawant has shown his complete insensitivity towards the people of Goa. The BJP Government headed by him has caused severe hardships, pains, and inconvenience to the public during the festive season. The common man in the State of Goa who was badly hit with heavy rains suffered more on account of the failure of the Government to take corrective measures in road repairs, un-interrupted power supply during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival," Chodankar said in the statement."This Government has failed to provide relief to the Mining dependents during the festive season and is completely clueless about the resumption of mining," he added.Chodankar has urged Sawant to apologise publically to the citizens of Goa for causing inconvenience and for supporting corruption."I demand the Chief Minister to publically apologise to the Goans for the inconvenience caused to them due to corruption and collapse of administration of the Government. The Chief Minister should either admit about his support to the corruption or take action against his Ministers who are completely exposed in corruption as per documents provided to the Goa Legislative Assembly," he said.Chodankar claimed that the state government has caused sufferings to the youth of Goa by making them stand in long queues for obtaining job application forms in Goa Medical College (GMC)."The Government has added salt to the wounds of the public who were literally injured while travelling on potholed roads all across Goa by making them travel from distant places like Canacona, Pernem, Sanguem to Bambolim," said Chodankar.Chodankar urged the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to apologise to the public for his 'high handed' attitude in applications for the job issue.The arrogance of the Transport Minister was on display when he tried to push for implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Rules despite Government failure to provide good infrastructure, Chodankar wrote in the official statement.Chodankar further attacked Sawant for failing to come clean about various scandals including, admitting his close relative in GMC doing injustice to the eligible students. (ANI)