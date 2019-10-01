Goa: Congress leader Digambar Kamat thanks bakers' association for withdrawing bread price hike

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Tuesday thanked the All Goa Bakers and Confectioners Association for withdrawing the proposed hike in bread prices.

"I am happy that All Goa Bakers & Confectioners Association decided to withdraw the hike in the price of Bread. I will now pursue with @goacm to ensure that they get all assistance recommended by Dr Nandkumar Kamat Task Force Committee Report-2011. @INCGoa @inc @GoaPMC @IYCGoa," Kamat tweeted.

In a press statement today, the Congress leader said that he had requested the President of the Association Peter Fernandes to reconsider their decision."I had also assured them that the matter will be pursued with the government to ensure that the recommendations of Dr Nandkumar Kamat Task Force Committee (TFC) are implemented immediately," he added.Kamat also said that he has also requested the bakers association to ensure that the quality of bread is maintained and Goans are provided with nutritious 'Pav', thus maintaining the credibility of the traditional Goan 'Poders'.The new price would have come into effect from October 10, as announced by the Goa Bakers and Confectioners Association.The TFC had recommended a package for the local bakers which would provide 50 per cent subsidy on raw material, subsidised electric baking ovens to save firewood, and sanction of power and water tariffs to bakers at concessional rates and 50 per cent one- time subsidy for purchasing bicycles and local made bamboo or baskets for marketing. (ANI)