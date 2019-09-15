Goa: Digambar Kamat attacks govt over SEZ payments

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat has sharply reacted to the statement of Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane about the government's intention of auctioning 5 lakh square metres of Goa Industrial Development Corporations (GIDC) land to make payment to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) promoters.



"Government should not auction land to make illegal SEZ payments. I urge for the immediate intervention of Goa CM to stop this misdeed. People of Goa will not accept this at any cost. Hope Pramod Sawant and Visrane take note," he tweeted on Saturday.

The former chief minister said that people of Goa will not accept this decision at any cost, hinting at a likely agitation to oppose this move of the government. (ANI)

