Goa: GMPF urges Shah to convene meeting of ministers for resumption of mining operations

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF), representing the cause of loss of livelihood of over 3 lakh Goans dependent upon the mining industry, on Tuesday appealed Home Minster Amit Shah to urgently convene a meeting of group of ministers for immediate resumption of mining operations here.

This comes after Shah paid a visit to Goa on August 22 wherein the Home Minister had assured that Goa mining resumption is on top of his priority list.

"Considering the plight of the mining dependents, as there is no income for last eighteen months, the state government should give them the financial assistance of Rs.25000/ per month and immediate assistance of Rs.100000/- before Ganesh Chaturthi, since almost all the mining dependents are required to pay the loan instalments," GMPF said in a release.Puti Gaonkar, President of GMPF, said; "We have waited for too long now. The positive signs from the Home Minister are very encouraging to us. However, we have not achieved anything tangible in spite of our meetings earlier this year. We would urge the Home Minister to urgently convene a meeting of the Group of Ministers to decide upon the way forward for mining resumption in the state.""We would also request for an appointment from the Home Minister in the presence of Goa Chief Minister to help us put the plea of lakhs of mining dependents compellingly on the table," he added.Further, he said: "The option of e-auction of ore or even ore dump sale is totally impractical and inadequate and cannot compensate for the loss in employment due to mining stoppage, which can be seen in the recently held E-Auction wherein a majority of the material went unsold."Earlier this year, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a high-level meeting of empowered ministers in Delhi, had directed the Ministry of Mines to study the mining ban issue of Goa and come up with a recommendation on solving the impasse. (ANI)