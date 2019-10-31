Goa: GPCC members pay tribute to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Thursday.

The Congress leaders paid tributes on the occasion of 35th death anniversary of Gandhi and 144th birth anniversary of Patel.



According to a press release, former Union Minister Eduardo Faleiro in his keynote address remembered his close association with Indira Gandhi who brought the 20 Point Programme for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden and brought an amendment to the Constitution to conduct an opinion poll in Goa.

Taking a dig at BJP, GPCC President Girish Chodankar said that the pseudo "Rashtra Vaad" of BJP is to divide the people on the basis of religion, caste, creed and language, whereas the patriotism and nationalism of the departed leaders like Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was to unite the people of India and engage them in all-round development of the country.

The function was hosted by Panjim Block Congress Committee. (ANI)

