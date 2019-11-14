Goa: GPCC pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) paid rich tributes to the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at a function held at Congress House here on Thursday.

GPCC President Girish Chodankar, while paying rich tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, said that BJP is in the process of trying to destroy Nehru's legacy. It has ended up destroying the Indian Economy. He reminded the people of the contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru in the building of modern India.

He also recalled his involvement in the freedom struggle of the Country and said that the critics of Jawaharlal Nehru cannot belittle the sacrifices of Nehru and his emergence as a national and international leader. He criticized Nehru's critics and appealed to the people not to forget Jawaharlal Nehru as the leader of modern India.Opposition Leader Shri Digambar Kamat also recalled the involvement of Nehru in the freedom struggle of the country and said that his critics will not be able to erase the memory of Nehru as the leader of modern India. He said Nehru's vision has created modern institutions like IITs etc.Member of Parliament Francisco Sardinha also paid rich tribute and recalled Nehru's services to the nation as the first Prime Minister of the country. He said that it is the duty of every Congressman to work on Nehru's path and follow him.Vijay Pai compered the programme, while Subhash Faldessai proposed the vote of thanks. Other prominent persons among those present included M. K. Sheikh, Babi Bagkar and Surendra Furtado. (ANI)