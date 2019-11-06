Goa: Indian Coast Guard conducted ReSAREX-2019

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard conducted the Regional level Search and Rescue Workshop and Exercise - 2019 (ReSAREX - 2019) on Tuesday and Wednesday here to check the preparedness and response measures for search and rescue at sea in a coordinated manner.

The two days event organised by the Coast Guard District Headquarters - 11 (Goa) comprised of search and rescue workshop and table top exercise conducted on November 5 and was followed by search and rescue exercise at sea on November 6, read a statement.



A rescue operation was carried out off the Goa coast wherein for exercise purpose a message was received regarding fire on a passenger ferry and passenger overboard.

A Coast Guard Dornier on patrol was diverted to assess the incident and report exact datum.

The ReSAREX - 19 tested the efficiency of operations of various SAR agencies in Goa. Five ICG Ships, Dornier aircraft, two Chetak helicopters besides resoucres from other resource agencies like Captain of port, State Marine Police, Indian Mission Control Centre (INMCC) Bangaluru, Goa state administration, Goa Medical College and Marmugao Port Trust participated in this workshop cum exercise. (ANI)

