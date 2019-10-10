Goa: Kamat demands clearance of pending dues to Women SHG providing mid-day meals

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Thursday demanded for clearance of bills of the Women Self Help Groups who are providing mid-day meals to the school children in Goa and stated that accused the state education department of failing to do so for last four months.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat said, "I demand that Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant should immediately order to clear all the pending dues of the Self Help Groups towards the supply of mid-day meals."



Kamat appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Women Self Help Groups who continued supplying the meals to the children without receiving their rightful payments in the last four months and said that he totally "sympathised with all of them".

The former Chief Minister said that he will not hesitate to agitate with all the members of the self-help groups if the government fails to clear the pending bills immediately. (ANI)

