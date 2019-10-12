Goa: Kamat urges Sawant to put on hold implementation of Excise Dept's new directions

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Saturday urged Goa Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant to immediately put on hold the implementation of new directions issued by Goa Excise Department to the local Bar and Tavern owners to upload their daily purchases and sales on mobile app.

In a statement, Kamat said: "The economy is down and the tourism industry is also facing challenges, at this time if the government starts burdening the small-time bar and tavern owners with rigid conditions, it will seriously affect them and make the common man suffer."

Margao MLA Kamat tweeted: "In times of no mobile networks and frequent call drops, Excise Department's new APP will ZAPP the small-time hardworking Bar and Tavern owners of Goa. I demand Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant to immediately put the implementation of daily upload of liquor purchase and sales on App on hold."The bars and Taverns in Goa are mostly proprietary concerns with limited manpower to handle the business, he said adding that some of the bars are family run business and sometimes even managed by the ladies.He asserted that the owners are not conversant with smartphones and hi-tech mobile applications, Thus, the government should first ensure that entire Goa is digitally connected with the uninterrupted mobile network."It is the duty of the government to train the people whom they expect to follow certain methods before issuing directives," he said.Kamat said that it is surprising to note the timing of issuance of these directives by the excise department."How can the government come out with such rigid directives at a time when the entire tourism industry and stakeholders are facing challenges," he asked. (ANI)