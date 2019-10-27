Goa: Navy renders assistance to stuck vessel MV Nu-Shi Nalini off Dona Paula

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Saturday rendered assistance for a survey of Merchant tanker NU SHI Nalini off Dona Paula in Goa amidst inclement weather in the wake of cyclone 'Kyarr'.

The vessel is stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula with about 2,000 tonnes of Naphtha, 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes diesel.According to an official statement from the Navy, its helicopter winched down the three-member expert team on the MV Nu-Shi Nalini off Dona Paula.When the team reached the ship, it found no oil spillage after inspection.The Coast Guard has also stationed one oil spill response vessel in the vicinity of the grounded vessel. "On Sunday, a team would attempt to rig boom around the vessel to deal with any possible spillage but the sea is still rough," the statement read.As per the Navy, the ship is still aground at the same position for over a day. However, an attempt was made to send a drone to survey outer contours of the vessel and assess the damage, if any. The attempt was not successful due to bad weather.A hydrographic surveyor of the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) tried to approach the vessel for carrying out a bathymetric survey. Unfortunately, this too was also not successful due to bad weather.A meeting of stakeholders, including Navy and Coast Guard, was held for determining the further course of action. The situation is being monitored round the clock, it said.In addition, an FIR has been filed for negligence and endangering public safety under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation is already underway.A request has been made by the MPT to the Navy to send a diving team to ascertain the physical status of the vessel from outside and also to ascertain the physio-geographic profile of the surface underlying and around the vessel on Sunday. (ANI)