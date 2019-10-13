Goa: NDRF, Konkan Railway conduct mock exercise to deal with emergency situation

Verna (Goa) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): A mock exercise was conducted on Sunday jointly by teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) at Verna Goods Yard in Goa to deal with an emergency situation.

A total of 75 officials of KRCL and 26 officials of NDRF participated in the mock exercise.In the exercise, two wagons were derailed and tested working of 140T crane, MFD equipment and preparedness of staff by re-railing two derailed wagons.Rescue activities like cutting the window of the coach were also demonstrated. The teams practised how to evacuate the injured passengers and provide the first aid treatment in the coach itself.Subsequently, KRCL doctor team attended the patients in a well-organised manner and fit cases were sent to hospital by ambulance without any delay by KRCL and NDRF team individually.Fire fighting demo was also conducted involving newly inducted staff.Ghana railway officials being trained by Konkan railway were present during mock exercise. (ANI)Rescue activities by cutting window of the coach were also demonstrated. (ANI)