Goa: Police rescue two women from prostitution, one arrested

Calangute (Goa) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Two girls were rescued from prostitution in the wee hours of Saturday morning after Goa police conducted a raid near Calangute market area. One person was arrested in this connection.

A 21-year-old woman from Delhi and another native of Pune were rescued by the police and are currently lodged in a protection home in Mapusa.



The Goa police swung to action after receiving critical intelligence.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the two ladies were procured by Shabbir Ahmed, aged 31 years, a resident of Ektanagar Housing Colony, Mapusa and Anurag alias Rehan," the police said.

"Shabbir Ahmed was apprehended at the spot where he had come to drop the ladies in a car to prospective customers," police added.

The accused, Shabbir Ahmed was produced before the court and was remanded to 5-day police custody.

Police are currently tracing the second accused, identified as Anurag alias Rehan.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

