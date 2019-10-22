Goa: Pramod Sawant chairs meet on solid waste management

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the high power committee for Sonsodo garbage treatment plant and regarding the proposed solid waste management facility at Bainguinim.

The meeting was held in the conference hall of the Secretariat at the legislative capital, Porvorim, according to a press release.The meeting was attended by Minister for Waste Management, Michael Lobo, Minister for Urban Development, Milind Naik along with opposition MLA from Margao, Digamber Kamat and MLAs Vijay Sardesai MLA and Aleixo Lourenco.Chairperson of the Margao Municipal Council, Dr Babita Angle Prabhudessai and other top officials were also present at the meeting held in Porvorim today.Sawant addressing the meeting said that the solution for Sonsodo garbage treatment plant to tackle the garbage menace should be found out soon."I will personally speak to Fomento Chairman and request him to hand over the Sonsodo plant to Goa Solid Waste Management Corporation in the interest of people," he said.The legal aspects and the history of plant were also discussed in detail by the officials present.Apart from this, the finance funding model and other aspects regarding the proposed Bainguinim solid waste management facility were also discussed. (ANI)