Goa: Schools to remain closed tomorrow due to incessant downpour

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): All schools in Goa will remain closed on Wednesday owing to incessant rains creating a flood-like situation, Director of Education Nagaraj Honnekar said.

"In view of the incessant rains and the difficulty encountered by the students in commuting to and from the school Wednesday is declared a holiday for all the primary/secondary/higher and senior secondary schools in the state," the order issued by Nagaraj read.



All the tests scheduled to be held in the schools tomorrow shall be rescheduled appropriately, it added.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in Goa on August 8.

Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over the entire Arabian Sea and West Coast and fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the weather department added. (ANI)

