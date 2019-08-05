Goa: Taxi driver booked for extortion granted conditional bail

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): A taxi driver who was booked on extortion charges has been instructed to report at Calangute police station for three days after he was granted conditional bail on Monday.

The man identified as Rohan Simepuruskar was booked on August 1.

"Rohan Simepuruskar was booked by the police for extorting Rs 5,000 from a watersports worker every month on the pretext of protection money," Sub-Inspector Damodar Shirodkar said.



"During the course of investigations, one more person came forward and stated that he had paid Rs 7,000 twice to the accused person," he added.

Further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

