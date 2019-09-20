Goa: Woman arrested for misbehaving with Air India crew over alcohol, granted bail

By Ashoke Raj

Goa [India], Sept 20 (ANI): A female passenger travelling on an Air-India flight was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly misbehaving with the air hostess after she denied serving her more alcohol during the flight.

The incident took place onboard the Air India flight which departed from Dubai to Goa via Bengaluru.

"After the flight landed at Goa airport, the female passenger was arrested by the police. She was later granted bail", a Goa Police officer told ANI.



According to an Air India official, the passenger allegedly abused and thrashed the on-board air hostess.

"A couple was travelling in business class of the Air India Flight AI-994 from Dubai to Goa. The drunken female passenger misbehaved with air hostess after the crew members refused to serve her more alcohol," the official said.

Goa Airport Police have registered a case against the female passengers under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of functions), 336 (act endangering life/safety of others), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Last year an Irish lady had also abused and spit on the face of an Air India crew member when she was denied more wine during the flight. (ANI)

