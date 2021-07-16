Goa AAP convenor summoned by cops over 'anniversary cake' row

Panaji, July 16 (IANS) Goa Police on Friday issued summons to top state Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including convenor Rahul Mahambre, nearly a week after party workers created a stir outside a BJP MLA's residence by offer him a cake to "celebrate" the second anniversary of his defection from the Congress in 2019.

Mahambre told reporters that he had been summoned to appear at the Verna police station on Saturday morning.

"They have served me a notice. They have summoned me on June 17 at 11.30 a.m. for some investigation. I have not murdered anyone, or committed dacoity, or committed robbery. I do not know what crime I have committed.

"As far as I know, we offered cakes to those who cheated the people of Goa, by those MLAs who quit the Congress to join the BJP. We had gone to question them along with a cake to cake to celebrate their betrayal. We were not ferrying bombs or carrying out criminal activity. I do not blame the police. This is done by the BJP and the Chief Minister," the AAP convenor said.

With Assembly polls scheduled to be held in early February, the Aam Aadmi Party has stepped up its activities in Goa over the last few weeks.

In a unique campaign, party workers had offered cakes to the MLAs who had defected to the BJP, after getting elected on a Congress ticket in 2017.

The anniversary cake move however triggered a minor scuffle outside the residence of sitting BJP MLA Wilfred D'Sa, after the latter's supporters pelted eggs at AAP workers on July 11.

