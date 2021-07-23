Goa AAP offers cake to commuters as petrol crosses Rs 100/ltr

Panaji, July 23 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Friday offered cake to bikers and four-wheeler drivers at petrol stations in Panaji to 'celebrate' the rising prices of fuel, which creeped past the Rs 100-mark in the coastal state.

"We have hit a century...Thank you for the 'Acche Din'. Common man is a target every time. We pay our taxes regularly, but we don't get anything in return. And on top of that during the pandemic, they kept increasing (prices) and this has hit the common man really hard," AAP leader Cecille Rodrigues at a petrol pump in Panaji, while offering cake to commuters.