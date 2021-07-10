Goa AAP offers cake to defector MLAs; launches clean politics campaign

Goa Aam Aadmi Party leaders Valmiki Naik and Cecille Rodrigues tried to meet Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate at her home in Taleigao near Panaji, with a chocolate cake with an icing depicting the Congress symbol, 'hand', holding the BJP's poll symbol, 'lotus'.

Panaji, July 10 (IANS) In a unique political campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Saturday launched an initiative to 'clean' Goa's politics. The party leaders offered cakes to ruling MLAs who have defected to the BJP.

"Today is a reminder to all those people who have voted for the Congress. We have come to the legislator's doorstep to remind them that they have betrayed the people's vote," Rodrigues said. "We will be going to all defector MLAs," she also said.

Monserrate was one of the 10 Congress MLAs who split the opposition party and joined the BJP in July 2019.

In all 13 Congress MLAs have joined the BJP since 2019, while two MLAs from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party also joined the BJP in 2019.

