Goa achieved 100 pc first dose Covid vaccination, target set to complete 2nd dose by Oct 31: CM Sawant

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 10 (ANI): All the COVID-19 vaccination eligible beneficiaries in Goa have been inoculated with the first dose, informed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.



Earlier this month, Himachal Pradesh claimed 100 per cent Covid vaccination of adults with the first dose.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Sawant said that the state government has set a target to fully vaccinate all adults in Goa by October 31.

"We have completed 100 per cent first dose of vaccination in the state and targeting to complete the second dose of vaccination by October 31", he said.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that the Covid situation in the state is in control.

"Cases in our neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra are seeing a spike but we are very much in control and I am requesting all the people take the second dose on time," he said.

Sawant said that Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in the state adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Vipul Rathi, who owns a sweet shop, said: "We are following Covid guidelines. Whoever comes here for buying sweets, we ask them to wear masks and sanitise their hands first."

However, some local Ganapati idol sellers expressed disappointment as their business was affected due to COVID-19.

"This year, due to the Covid pandemic, demand for Ganapati idols are very less. We have a variety of idols with a new design but there are only a few customers," said a local Ganesh idol seller.

Sadanand Kandolkar, one of the visitors in the Panaji market, expressed his happiness on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration and said the market is hardly seen following social distancing.

"People are happy but if you see the market is crowded and social distancing are being flouted", he added. (ANI)