Goa announces 2 vaccination holidays during Ganesh Chaturthi

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Goa's nodal officer for the vaccination exercise Anup Netrawalkar said the two vaccination holidays have been announced after 228-days of non-stop statewide vaccination efforts at all government centres.

Panaji, Sep 2 (IANS) Ganesh Chaturthi, Goa's most popular Hindu festival, will spell relief to the thousands of Covid warriors engaged in the expansive inoculation drive, with the state government deciding to announce "vaccination holidays" on September 10 and 11.

"We are announcing a vaccine holiday on September 10 and 11. There will be no vaccination in government centres on these two days. Vaccination will resume on September 12," Netrawalkar said.

"This will provide a much needed break for our healthcare professionals. They have been working for 228 days without a single break. We are also doing this because during Ganesh Chaturthi, there may not be a big rush.

"After taking these factors into consideration, the Goa government has decided that it will be a vaccine holiday on September 10 and 11," he added.

The festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi are scheduled to begin on September 10 this year.

In a bid to hasten the pace of vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff employed by schools and colleges in Goa, the state government has also resolved to reduce the gap in inoculation for the two groups to six months, Netrawalkar also said.

"Our target is to finish vaccination of teachers and non teaching staff before Teachers' Day. The principal or head master will be certifying teaching and non teaching staff for schools and colleges making them eligible for vaccination," he said.

The move is expected to clear the path for re-opening of schools in the offline mode, once teaching and non teaching staff at schools are fully vaccinated.

--IANS

maya/ksk/