Goa Assembly passes bill to form mining corporation

The passing of the bill, months ahead of the Assembly polls, assumes significance on account of the fact that fresh mining excavation in the state has been shut down since 2018, when the Supreme Court scrapped renewal of 88 mining leases citing irregularities.

Panaji, July 30 (IANS) The Goa Assembly on Friday passed the Goa Mineral Development Corporation Bill, 2021, which would enable the state government to start a corporation "to carry out mining operations in an orderly, scientific and ecological sustainable manner".

According to the bill, the Corporation would be headed by the Chief Minister as the ex-officio Chairman and will have top officials including Secretaries in-charge of Finance, Mines and Environment as members. The Corporation will also include a lawyer nominated by the state government, two experienced chartered accountants and a government nominated geologist.

The Corporation is empowered to obtain mining leases/grants, grant prospecting licenses, etc, under the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, 1957 and carry out all mining operations, to carry out mining operations on behalf of the state under the same Act.

It would also conduct other mining allied businesses which includes treatment and harvesting of mining dumps, extraction, transportation, export of ore, apart from executing other related responsibilities.

--IANS

maya/vd