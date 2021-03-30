Goa Assembly proceedings cut short in view of MCC for municipal polls

Panaji, March 30 (IANS) Speaker of the Goa legislative Assembly Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday cut short the proceedings of the ongoing Budget session and said that the session would be reconvened in July, shortly after the State Election Commission announced polls to five municipal bodies and enforced the model code of conduct (MCC).

The decision followed a meeting of the state Assembly's business advisory committee, in which opposition MLAs said that the assembly could not discuss the announcements made in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's Budget speech in wake of the model code of conduct, which is now in force.

"Considering their (Opposition) request, we have prorogued the Assembly," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative Assembly.

"During the election process and especially when the election code of conduct is in force, it is important that the government in power should not make any announcements, declare any schemes and give any assurances which may directly or indirectly influence the minds of the people and have an impact on elections," four senior Opposition MLAs including Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, NCP MLA Churchill Alemao, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai had said in their letter to the Speaker.

The session which began earlier this month was scheduled to be held over a period of 14 days.

Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted: "Der Se Aaye Durust Aaye. "Better Late Than Never". Finally @BJP4Goa Government under @goacm A@DrPramodPSawant accepts recommendations of the Opposition made vide letter to the Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly on 17th March 2021 & adjourns the ongoing Session till July 2021."

Municipal polls to five municipal councils -- Mapusa, Mormugao, Margao and Sanguem and Quepem -- are scheduled to be held on April 23.

--IANS

maya/rt