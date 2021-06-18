Goa B-school among four global institutes in UN forum ranking

Panaji, June 18 (IANS) The Goa Institute of Management (GIM) has been ranked among the four business schools globally as "pioneering" B-schools in the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) 2021 report released at the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education (UN-PRME) global forum held virtually in New York, an official statement said on Friday.

A total of 46 business schools from 21 countries worlwide participated in the rating module in 2021. The mission of the UN's PRME forum initiative is to achieve the sustainable development goals through the implementation of the principles for responsible management education, the statement said.

"We at GIM are honored and delighted to be named among the top four B-schools globally in leading pioneering change in the prestigious Positive Impact Rating (PIR) Report 2021, which is looked up to by the management institutes globally," GIM director Ajit Parulekar said in the statement.

"PIR is the voice of the students around the globe and what is most satisfying for us is that our main stakeholders -- our students -- have acknowledged the institute's commitment towards sustainability, and encouraged us to design and execute more such initiatives for positive long-term impact," he added.

