Goa bans export of oxygen cylinders to other states

Panaji, April 17 (IANS) The Goa government on Saturday banned the export of oxygen cylinders outside the state because of an increase in the requirement of the same to treat the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

"In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in Goa, the requirement for oxygen has gone up. Export of oxygen cylinders outside the state, therefore, has been banned with immediate effect. All industrial oxygen requirements will be diverted towards the health services, GMC and Covid hospitals," Rane tweeted.