Goa beach rave party busted, 5 detained

Panaji, March 13 (IANS) Five persons, including a Swiss national were detained in the early hours of Saturday, following a raid at a beachside rave party, which was being held near North Goa's Ozrant beach, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said.

A large quantity of different kinds of drugs were seized during the raid,Awhich was jointly conducted by NCB officials from Goa and Mumbai and the Crime Branch of the Goa Police, at the beach outside popular beach shack Shiva Valley and a beach resort.