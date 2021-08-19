Goa: BJP leader CT Ravi reviews work of National Health Volunteers Campaign

Panaji (Goa) [India], August 19 (ANI): BJP leader CT Ravi on Wednesday reviewed the work done by the National Health Volunteers Campaign in Goa.



"@CTRavi_BJP Goa Incharge for National Health Volunteers Campaign gave his valuable suggestions on the training under this flagship initiative. We intend to complete the training by August 29. Special thanks to @DrPramodPSawant @ShetSadanand, state GS Satish Dhond. @BJP4India," Dr Shekhar Salkar, in charge of the National Health Volunteers Campaign for Goa, tweeted.

According to a statement issued by Dr Salkar, the booth level training under the campaign will start on August 20 at Valpoi Municipal Hall where 160 booth level workers will be trained in preparation for the anticipated third wave.

President of Goa state BJP Sadanand Tanawde was also present at the event.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on August 8, launched the "National Health Volunteers Campaign" of BJP at party headquarter in Panaji, in presence of the central observer, Vinod Sonkar. (ANI)

