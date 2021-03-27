Goa BJP MLA tests Covid positive; all legislators to get tested

Panaji, March 27 (IANS) A day after BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate tested positive for Covid-19, the Goa legislature department has directed all its MLAs to make themselves available for swab testing at local government hospitals.

"All the members should give their swab at the PHC or hospitals of their jurisdiction, so also the primary contact, staff should also give their swab for testing at their PHC or hospitals on March 27, 28, 2021," an advisory issued by Secretary of the Goa Legislature department Namrata Ulman said.