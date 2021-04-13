Goa BJP politicising vax drive ahead of civic polls: Congress

In a letter to Chief Secretary Parimal Rai on Tuesday, state Congress President Girish Chodankar said that the 'Tika Utsav' was being used to promote BJP leaders and that vaccination camps are being selectively held in municipal areas which are heading for elections.

Panaji, April 13 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Tuesday alleged politicisation of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the state, even after the model code of conduct has been imposed ahead of elections to five municipal councils.

"This is to bring to your notice that the political functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party have started interfering in the Covid vaccination programme 'Tika Utsav' launched by the government. There are various posts uploaded on various social media platforms with photographs of BJP functionaries claiming credit for organising such camps," the letter states.

"It is shocking that similar vaccination camps are announced by the local BJP units in various wards of the municipal areas where the elections are going to take place on April 23. The publicity of the said camps is done by the local BJP units with photographs of the Chief Minister and other party functionaries," Chodankar said, adding that local MLAs are not being taken into confidence vis a vis vaccination camps.

--IANS

maya/vd