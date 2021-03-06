Goa bus operators oppose 15-year scrapping rule

Panaji, March 6 (IANS) Bus operators in Goa from Monday will launch protests against the Central government's new vehicle scrapping policy, which advocates scrapping of public transport vehicles every 15 years and necessitates a green test midway after eight years.

"Scrapping a bus every 15 years will severely impact our business. We will not be able to operate buses with such conditions, and earn a decent living," president of the All Goa private Bus owners Association Sudeep Tamhankar told a press conference in Panaji.