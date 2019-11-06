Goa Cabinet lowers education norm for OSD appointment

Panaji, Nov 6 (IANS) The Goa Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed education norms for the appointment of "like-minded" officers on special duty (OSD) to ministers, lowering the bar from Graduation to 12th standard pass or a diploma holder, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant also said that the decision to lower the education criteria was cleared by the state cabinet on the special request of three cabinet ministers, namely Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar, Revenue Minister Jennifer Monserrate and Ports Minister Michael Lobo.

"There was a request from ministers for relaxation in appointing of like-minded OSDs, without them being graduates. A relaxation has been given on the basis of a special request from three ministers. We have said the OSD should now be at least STD. XII (pass) or a diploma holder," Sawant told reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of the state Cabinet. Ministers to the government are allowed the appointment of one officer on special duty, from either the existing pool of bureaucrats or even civilians. The appointment of an OSD is co-terminus with the tenure of the appointing Minister. maya/dpb