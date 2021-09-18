Goa casinos can re-open from Monday with conditions: CM

Panaji, Sep 18 (IANS) Onshore and offshore casinos, spas and massage parlours in Goa can re-open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday.

"Casinos can open from Monday at 50 per cent capacity," Sawant said.

The Chief Minister also said that a vaccination certificate confirming administration of both the doses or an RT-PCR negative certificate will be mandatory for entry to the state's casinos.