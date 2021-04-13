Goa Chief Minister extends greetings on Gudi Padwa

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 13 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.



The Chief Minister in his message stated, "Gudi Padwa festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month to mark the beginning of the New year as per the lunisolar Hindu calendar. This festival is also known to be a harbinger of joy and prosperity to everyone,"

The Chief Minister further said, "I pray Gudi Padwa becomes a new beginning of our dreams, hopes, and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success, happiness, and best health to each one of us".

Earlier, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and said the festival reaffirms commitment to the principle of unity amidst diversity.

Celebrated in the first month of Chaitra, Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated by the people in Maharashtra and Goa. The auspicious festival derives its name from two words -- 'gudi' which is the flag of Lord Brahma and 'padwa' which signifies the first day of the phase of the moon.

The occasion signals the onset of the warmer days and the spring season. It is known by various names in different parts of the country, such as Ugadi in Kannada or Naba Barsha in West Bengal. (ANI)

