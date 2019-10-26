Goa CM, Deputy CM, LoP extend wishes on eve of Diwali

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant, his deputy Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar and the state's opposition leader, Digambar Kamat on Saturday greeted the people of Goa on the eve of Diwali.

"The festival of light is a symbol of victory of goodness over evil and it should be celebrated to usher in peace, prosperity and amity in the society," Sawant said in a statement.

"The Chief Minister said while celebrating festivals, we must remember the poor and needy and share joy with them," he added.He said, "We have a rich tradition of celebrating festivals in amity and brotherhood in the state, in consonance with our unique multicultural ethos.""On this auspicious occasion I wish and pray that all good values of love, compassion, tolerance, mutual respect and brotherhood become hallmark of our society to take forward the State on the path of progress, prosperity and lasting peace", he added.The Deputy Chief Minister in his message said, "May almighty fulfill all the wishes and bring happiness in the lives of Goans. May festival of light be the beginning of joy and prosperity. May this festival bring peace to all and may the lights triumph over darkness and bring social harmony to all my fellow Goans"."May Goddess Laxmi bless us all, with good health, prosperity, good luck and pollution less Diwali," he concludes.Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Digambar Kamat has in his message said, "May this Diwali bring peace, prosperity and happiness in the life of people of State." (ANI)