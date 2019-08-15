Goa CM expresses gratitude to flood rescue workers

Sawant began his Independence Day speech in Panaji on Thursday, saying the help rendered by the officials in the disaster management efforts could never be forgotten.

"Today Goa is facing a flood situation as is India. So many people lost their lives. In Goa, so many relief workers, disaster management volunteers have come together to extend a helping hand. We can never forget this help we have received," Sawant said.

Floods in Goa due to excessive rains have caused losses to the tune of hundreds of crores according to the state administration officials.