Goa CM hits back at Kejriwal's 'free electricity promise', says AAP won't open account in state

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Eyeing the 2022 Assembly elections, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's promise to provide free electricity in the state.



While speaking to ANI on AAP's promise, Sawant said, "There are some people who won't be able to even open their accounts in Goa. So they can say or offer anything. People of Goa are very smart and they won't take such things seriously."

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had visited Goa earlier this month and kick-started his party's campaign for the state assembly elections scheduled early next year by promising every Goan family 300 units of free electricity per month, if the AAP is voted to Chief Minister office.

Kejriwal projected AAP as the strong option in Goa. Kejriwal had said that Goans are fed up with the BJP and Congress style of politics, which is filled with defections and corruption.

Today, Goa CM Pramod Sawant replied to AAP Chief Kejriwal and said the Aam Aadmi party will not be able to win a single seat in the state. He also targeted Congress for leadership crisis in state and centre.

Sawant also said, "BJP has 28 seats out of 40 in Goa, Congress party which does not have any leadership in the state. They think that they can open an account in state by speaking anything."

"They can promise to bring moon and stars, people of Goa are intelligent, they know the reality, people of Goa will not take them seriously", he added.

Today, Goa CM Pramod Sawant arrived in New Delhi and met the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to discuss various developmental projects in Goa. (ANI)

