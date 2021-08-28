Goa CM lauds Fire and Security Association of India's work during first wave of COVID-19

Panaji(Goa) [India], August 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Friday said the special Covid-19 task team of the Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) has done an excellent service to society by engaging themselves at fire stations and police stations in the state during the first wave.



"The special set-up Covid-19 task team of FSAI has done an excellent service to the society by engaging themselves at fire stations and police stations during the first wave. The association also was actively engaged in providing necessary support to the society by way of organizing medical oxygen supply and oxygen concentrators to the families of fire and security professionals," said Sawant.

The Goa CM was speaking at the inauguration of the 'India Fire and Security Yatra 2021' -- one of the events among three events of Mahayatra organised by FSAI in Panaji.

FSAI has organised Mahayatra, a set of three events which consists of Fire and Security Expo, a virtual expo of products and solutions; India Fire and Security Yatra, a physical event of seminars and stalls at all chapters of FSAI and Finest India Skill Awards, awards recognising the extraordinary contribution of organisations and individuals in the field of fire, life safety and security.

While speaking on the occasion Sawant thanked FSAI for choosing Goa as the main centre amongst all their 24 chapters across India for organising India Fire and Security Yatra and Finest India Skill and Talent Awards.

"As the Chief Minister of the state it is a proud moment as Goa is hosting this national-level event wherein manufacturers exhibit and promote quality under a common roof," Goa CM further said.

Further, Sawant urged all hotels and other commercial complexes in the state to undertake Suraksha Index from FSAI.

"It is an effective independent Fire safety audit system and safety surveillance. This is for the first phase for buildings, especially commercial, medical care, hotels, school campuses etc. FSAI leadership need to set up a team in Goa to conduct this audit," he added.

Sawant also applauded the efforts of the women wing of FSAI in Goa under the Surakshit Naari team who are also addressing the needs of women's safety and the efforts of FSAI to set up skill development labs in the State and promised all the required support from the Government.

"The mission to make Atmanirbhar Bharat a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the aim of FSAI to make Surakshit Bharat should work together and go hand in hand to see that Nav Bharat is created in coming days," Dr Sawant opined.

Fire Advisor, Ministry of Home Affairs and Director, National Fire Service College, D K Shami and National President, FSAI, Suresh Menon also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

