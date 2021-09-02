Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Amit Shah in Hubli

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], September 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Joshi Pralhad's daughter in Hubli on Thursday.



"Met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in Hubli today," Sawant tweeted.

"Attended the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad's daughter, in Hubli today. Extending my best wishes to the newly wedded couple & the family. Had the pleasure of meeting our senior leaders on this occasion," Goa CM further tweeted.

Earlier today, Amit Shah exuded confidence that under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, vaccination of over 90 per cent of the state's population will be completed by September end. (ANI)