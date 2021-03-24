Goa CM proposes state corp to get mining industry back on track

Panaji, March 24 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday proposed the formation of a state mining corporation in a bid to restart the state's mining industry, which has been non-operational since March 2018.
"The government proposes to establish the Goa State Mining Corporation to get the mining industry in the state back on track," he said in his budget speech in the Assembly.
Mining activity in Goa was banned by the apex court first in 2012, following the unearthing of a Rs 35,000 crore scam by a judicial commission appointed by the central government. But it was resumed in 2015 with restrictions, before it stopped again after the apex court, in 2018, found irregularities in renewal of 88 mining leases.
The BJP-led government in Goa has been under pressure to restart the mining industry, especially ahead of Assembly polls, slated to be held in early 2022.
